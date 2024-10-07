Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

