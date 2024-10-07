TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 5% – Should You Sell?

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 2,378,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,887,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%. Equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,925 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

