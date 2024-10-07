Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 578,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 664,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 64,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 632,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TERN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark J. Vignola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,354 shares of company stock valued at $839,288. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.