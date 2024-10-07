Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on TCBI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.