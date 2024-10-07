The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNLC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 32.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $214,000. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 732,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $290.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

