The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $494.48. 1,172,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,372. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

