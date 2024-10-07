The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 668,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 280.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $113.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $22,108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,997.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $22,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,366,997.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

