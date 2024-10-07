Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 582.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 236,287 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Titan International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 2,689.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,593 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $531.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $532.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

