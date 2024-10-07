TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $30.93. 1,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

TMX Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.75.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

