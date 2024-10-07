Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $15.78 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

