Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,629,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,487,345 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,395.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

