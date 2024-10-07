Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,629,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 7,487,345 shares.The stock last traded at $18.15 and had previously closed at $16.50.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
