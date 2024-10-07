Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

