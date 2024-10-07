U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.60. 39,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 26,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.