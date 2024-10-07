UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.51 and last traded at $224.51. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.51.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.