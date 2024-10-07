UMA Price Hits $2.92 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. UMA has a total market cap of $242.21 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00004568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00251728 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,448,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,085,294 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

