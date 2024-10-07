Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Cut by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after purchasing an additional 668,913 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.25. 1,266,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,812. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

