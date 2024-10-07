Uniswap Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00011587 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and $154.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00104071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

