United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 568,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,306. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.