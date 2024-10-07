Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,554 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vale by 111.1% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 30,932,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

