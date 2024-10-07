Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VRX)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. 1,232,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.80.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.