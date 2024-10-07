Value Partners Investments Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,577,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $587.65. 1,109,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,731. The stock has a market cap of $540.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

