Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,943.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 260,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,572,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,471,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,557,000.

BATS:ESGV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,627 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

