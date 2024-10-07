Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

