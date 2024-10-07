Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Increased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $135,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. 9,048,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,737. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

