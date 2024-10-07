Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,563,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 363,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 164,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,048,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,737. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

