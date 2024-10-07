Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Lpwm LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 3.5% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lpwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 558,514 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 391.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 235,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 187,513 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period.

VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 315,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,241. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

