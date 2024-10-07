Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.73. 635,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,401. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

