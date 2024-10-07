Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.10. The company had a trading volume of 439,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,605. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

