Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,761. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

