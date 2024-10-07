Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $280.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

