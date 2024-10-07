Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,749,000 after purchasing an additional 35,307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.94. 308,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,004. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $176.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

