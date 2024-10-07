Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $140.96 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $140.96 million and $1.51 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venom has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00251681 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,240,827,579 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,240,644,172.96 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.07961514 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,824,659.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

