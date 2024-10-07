Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.

Verb Technology Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,837,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Verb Technology has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

