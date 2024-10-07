Verb Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th (NASDAQ:VERB)

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 8th.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 18,837,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verb Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

