Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 367,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 211,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

