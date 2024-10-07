Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0527 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $19,593.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,812.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00518283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00103618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00029556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00230544 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00030859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,425,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.