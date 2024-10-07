Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.58 million and $1.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00042751 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,282,493 coins and its circulating supply is 198,282,573 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

