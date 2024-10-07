Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %
Welltower stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,700. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Welltower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
