Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Welltower were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 1.0 %

Welltower stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,700. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.