WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at WESCO International

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,782,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 23,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,896,000 after buying an additional 1,582,379 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 58,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in WESCO International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 193,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $164.81 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.51.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

