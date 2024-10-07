West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.87. 54,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 39,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.