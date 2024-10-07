Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.64. Approximately 47,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 86,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WLDN. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Willdan Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $604.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,585,046.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,175. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

