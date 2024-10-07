William Allan Corp Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

William Allan Corp decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average is $204.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

