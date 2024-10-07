World Mobile Token (WMT) Trading Down 10.5% This Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $150.37 million and approximately $41,606.99 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

