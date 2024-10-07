Wrapped HBAR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,860,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 273,860,518.11277384 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05521084 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,156,695.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

