Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $56.06 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $56.06 million and $14.98 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.63 or 0.00251728 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 145,679,345 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 144,869,128.2454256. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38735965 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $13,305,620.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.