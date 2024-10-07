Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 122,930 Shares of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Stock

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 122,930 shares of Lifecore Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $504,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,710.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 5.4 %

LFCR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,383. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 515.12% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFCR shares. Barrington Research lowered Lifecore Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 79.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

