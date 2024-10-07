xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $1,992.93 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00252536 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

