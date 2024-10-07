Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $101.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,104.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

