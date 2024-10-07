Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

XEL opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,472,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

