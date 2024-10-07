Zentry Price Up 5% Over Last Week (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Zentry has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $137.66 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zentry Profile

Zentry was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02456986 USD and is up 12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,611,389.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

